A spectator at Williams Grove Speedway was killed last night when a crash propelled a Sprint Car over the fence.

The accident occurred at 9:25 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, when two racers coming out of a turn were alongside each other, causing one to lose control and strike the inside wall, according to a news release from Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

A Sprint Car became airborne and flew over the infield fence of the racetrack near Mechanicsburg, the release states.

Richard E. Speck Jr., 67, was watching the race from the back of his pickup truck, parked along the infield fence at the front stretch, Hall said in the release.

The coroner stated the Mechanicsburg man was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police, the coroner's office and track officials are investigating the incident.

