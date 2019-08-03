Buy Photo Trinity Road near the West Manchester and North Codorus Township border was closed as the South Branch of the Codorus Creek began rising over the roadway Friday, March 22, 2019. Several roads in York County were closed due to flooding Friday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for central York County until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms is expected to cause the flooding, according to Doppler radar. Up to one inch of rain had fallen by noon.

Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, drainage areas and low-lying spots are vulnerable to flooding from excessive runoff.

The following locations are expected to experience some flooding: York, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Hallam, Emigsville, Wrightsville, North York, Yorklyn, Jacobus, Windsor, Yoe, Yorkana, Loganville, Winterstown and Felton.

The NWS reminds drivers to "turn around, don`t drown" on flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles, a news release states.

