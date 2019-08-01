Sixth annual Equality Fest happening at Penn Park
The sixth annual Equality Fest will be taking place at Penn Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 6 p.m.
Hosted by the York LGBT Center, more than 50 vendors and activities spanning the entire day will keep participants busy.
Activities this year will include Drag Queen Story Hour, Shakes-queer in the Park and the unveiling of the community quilt equality project.
Admission to the festival is free.
