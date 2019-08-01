Buy Photo Amber the border collie sports a rainbow neckerchief during the 4th Annual Equality Fest at Penn Park in York, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The sixth annual Equality Fest will be taking place at Penn Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 6 p.m.

Hosted by the York LGBT Center, more than 50 vendors and activities spanning the entire day will keep participants busy.

Activities this year will include Drag Queen Story Hour, Shakes-queer in the Park and the unveiling of the community quilt equality project.

Admission to the festival is free.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/01/6th-annual-equality-fest-happening-penn-park/1889568001/