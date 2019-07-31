Two people were displaced Tuesday afternoon when a grill caught fire and the flames spread to their home in Shrewsbury Township.

Shrewsbury Fire Chief Tony Myers said the grill, which was in use that day, became fully involved in fire and spread flames from the back deck to the home in the first block of Lois Court on Tuesday, July 30.

Crews were called to the home about 3:30 p.m. after the residents called 911, according to the chief.

“There was heavy fire to the rear of the home, and it extended to the rear of the house and to the roof," Myers said.

It took firefighters more than an hour to have the blaze under control.

Myers said fire was concealed in the roof and walls, so the walls had to be opened to find it.

“It took a lot of manual labor to get to it," he said.

Myers said he called for additional manpower because of the heat Tuesday afternoon.

Two Shrewsbury firefighters were taken to York Hospital for heat exhaustion, according to the chief, who said Wednesday morning that they had been released.

Several other firefighters were treated at the scene for exhaustion, Myers said, but none of them had to be taken to the hospital.

Crews from Rose Fire Co., Glen Rock Hose and Ladder Co., Eureka Fire Co. and Maryland Line Fire Co. assisted in fighting Tuesday's fire.

Myers said fire officials are not yet sure what happened to the grill to cause it to catch fire. The department determined it was an unintentional fire.

Firefighters cleared the scene just before 7 p.m. Myers did not have a damage estimate Wednesday morning.

The residents of the home were unharmed in the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting the two adults displaced in the fire.

Myers said the home is repairable but that the residents will be displaced for some time.

