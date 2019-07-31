Thunderstorms possible in York County Wednesday afternoon
York County could see strong storms Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible the Wednesday, July 31.
There is a 60% chance of rain Wednesday afternoon.
The weather service also said locally heavy rainfall could happen, which might lead to isolated flooding.
