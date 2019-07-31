York Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 20 at its build site, 727 Kelly Drive. The future owners are Felisa Green and Jamar Green. (Photo: Submitted)

Springettsbury Township is donating a plot of land to York Habitat for Humanity, which will allow for the development of one residential house.

On July 25, township supervisors unanimously approved the land grant, located at 1759 Wallace St., to the nonprofit.

Tammi Morris, the executive director of York Habitat for Humanity, said construction for a roughly 1,000 square foot house will begin in a few weeks.

Though a family has not been chosen yet to occupy the house, several candidates are being reviewed.

Morris said several criteria needs to be met in order to be eligible for a home, including the family having a minimum current income that is calculated based on the size of the family, having a positive credit history and having a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity.

The partnership asserts that the family must complete 225 hours of sweat equity, participating in monthly financial budgets and attending financial literacy and home ownership training classes.

"Our mission is to help the working poor of York County," said Morris. "Our motto is hand up not hand out."

Families that are chosen to occupy a Habitat for Humanity home pay for the house at a price that is no more than 30% of the family's income, with a zero interest mortgage.

Morris said Habitat for Humanity families pay a mortgage and taxes.

While the house is expected to be finished within a year and a half, Morris said she expects it to be done sooner.

"This family won't have to struggle with paying the light bill or the gas bill, picking one or the other," Morris said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/31/springettsbury-township-donating-land-habitat-humanity/1856507001/