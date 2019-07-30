CLOSE

Woods Wander Program at Rocky Ridge Park in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. York Dispatch

Bats, butterflies and botanical snacks will be the themes of several free York County Parks events happening in August at Richard M. Nixon County Park.

From 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, parks volunteer Linette Mansberger will lead Bats Demystified, a program meant to dispel many myths about bats, including the false ideas that they suck human blood and are nothing more than dirty, flying rats.

There is no fee and no registration required.

The following week, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Penn State Master Gardener Deb Carman will lead a drop-in program all about caterpillars and butterflies and the benefits they bring to their habitat.

Participants will see a few live caterpillars and learn all about the creatures. There is no fee and no registration required, and families can drop in any time.

Shifting gears a bit, Baltimore County Parks specialist Kirk Dreier will give a demonstration of flintknapping — the art of making tools from stone — from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

Participants will have the opportunity to practice the craft with stone axes, bows and arrows and other tools. There's no fee and no registration required.

Finally, Jon Darby, education director for Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education in Hellam Township, will teach Survival 101, a class about how to identify edible and inedible plants in the wild. There is no fee, but registration is required and space is limited.

To register for Survival 101, call 717-428-1961. For more information about any of these programs, visit yorkcountyparks.org.

PHOTOS: York master gardeners internationally recognized
Sally Rothrock, of York City, left, and Kathy Yost, of Springettsbury Township, harvest romaine lettuce at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Sally Rothrock, of York City, left, and Kathy Yost, of Springettsbury Township, harvest romaine lettuce at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Dean Emig, of Conewago Township, harvests spinach at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Dean Emig, of Conewago Township, harvests spinach at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Fred Irvin, of Manchester, removes harvested plants destined for compost at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden won a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Fred Irvin, of Manchester, removes harvested plants destined for compost at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden won a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Jerry Cook of Mount Wolf places cages around pepper plants at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Jerry Cook of Mount Wolf places cages around pepper plants at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Bill Del Grande, of Spring Garden Township, works inside a netted area while harvesting blueberries at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Bill Del Grande, of Spring Garden Township, works inside a netted area while harvesting blueberries at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Sally Rothrock, of York City, and Dean Emig, of Conewago Township, harvest romaine lettuce at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Sally Rothrock, of York City, and Dean Emig, of Conewago Township, harvest romaine lettuce at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's gardens at John Rudy County Park on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Jay Holcomb of Wrightsville harvests lettuce at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Jay Holcomb of Wrightsville harvests lettuce at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Debbie Donoghue of Windsor Township harvests beets at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Debbie Donoghue of Windsor Township harvests beets at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
Fred Irvin of Manchester removes harvested plants destined for compost at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden won a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
Fred Irvin of Manchester removes harvested plants destined for compost at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden won a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
A zinnia blooms in a flowering area at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo
A zinnia blooms in a flowering area at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge.
