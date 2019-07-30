CLOSE Woods Wander Program at Rocky Ridge Park in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. York Dispatch

Bats, butterflies and botanical snacks will be the themes of several free York County Parks events happening in August at Richard M. Nixon County Park.

From 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, parks volunteer Linette Mansberger will lead Bats Demystified, a program meant to dispel many myths about bats, including the false ideas that they suck human blood and are nothing more than dirty, flying rats.

There is no fee and no registration required.

The following week, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Penn State Master Gardener Deb Carman will lead a drop-in program all about caterpillars and butterflies and the benefits they bring to their habitat.

Participants will see a few live caterpillars and learn all about the creatures. There is no fee and no registration required, and families can drop in any time.

Shifting gears a bit, Baltimore County Parks specialist Kirk Dreier will give a demonstration of flintknapping — the art of making tools from stone — from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

Participants will have the opportunity to practice the craft with stone axes, bows and arrows and other tools. There's no fee and no registration required.

Finally, Jon Darby, education director for Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education in Hellam Township, will teach Survival 101, a class about how to identify edible and inedible plants in the wild. There is no fee, but registration is required and space is limited.

To register for Survival 101, call 717-428-1961. For more information about any of these programs, visit yorkcountyparks.org.

More: York County Parks events feature birds and streams

More: PHOTOS: Summer Solstice Campout at Nixon County Park

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/30/york-county-parks-augusts-free-programs-feature-bats-butterflies/1870758001/