Buy Photo McGruff the Crime Dog makes an appearance during National Night Out at Lincoln Charter School in York City, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County police departments will once again be mingling with residents next week in celebration of National Night Out.

The events, which are part of a national effort to strengthen relations between local police departments and residents, are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Many will have free food and games and the events are open to the residents of the municipalities the departments serve.

• Carroll Township Police will hold their event at Logan Park on Logan Road from 5 to 9 p.m. Residents of Carroll Township, Monaghan Township, Franklintown and Dillsburg are invited.

• Fairview Township Police will hold their celebration at Roof Park, 599 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

• Hellam Township Police will hold their celebration at the Hellam Township building, 44 Walnut Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Newberry Township Police will hold their event at BAPS Speedway, 690 York Road, York Haven, from 6 to 9 p.m.

• North Hopewell Township Police will hold their celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Windy Brae Manor on Rehymers Hollow Road and Mount Olivet Road.

• Northeastern Regional Police will hold their event at Ordendorf Elementary, 101 S. Hartman St., Manchester, from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Northern York County Regional Police will hold their event at the Union Fire and Hose Co. at 30 E. Canal St. in Dover from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Hanover Police, Penn Township Police and West Manheim Township Police will jointly will hold their event at the Target at 31 Wilson Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Southern Regional Police will hold their event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Shrewsbury Carnival Grounds near Sweeney Park.

• Spring Garden Township Police will hold their event at York College, in the parking lot of Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center, 899 S. Richland Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Springettsbury Township Police will host their event at St. Joseph's School, 2945 Kingston Road, from 5 to 8 p.m.

• West Manchester Township Police will hold their event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Lane Park.

• York Area Regional Police will host a variety of activities from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Dallastown Community Park.

• York City Police will hold various block parties from 6 to 8:30 p.m. throughout the city, which can be found here.

