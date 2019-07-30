Local obituaries for Tuesday, July 30
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Bankert, Donald
Brenneman, Catherine
Dettinger, Duane
Gastley, Gareth
Knoppel, Deanna
Kohr, Ida
McCutcheon, Adam
Meyers, Darlene
Miller, R.
Rudisill, Glenn
Warner, John
Weber, Andrea
Wissinger, Brandon
Yost, Carol
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/30/local-obituaries-tuesday-july-30/1863502001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.