Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Lacey (Graham) and Philip Quinn: of Red Lion, July 20, twin sons.
Emily (Delp) and Adam Kohler: of Glen Rock, July 27, a daughter.
Brittnee Davenport and Matthew White: of Gettysburg, July 27, a daughter.
Sarah Allen and Michael Chester: of Windsor, July 28, a son.
Tashina Banks and Tykeem Montouth: of York, July 28, a son.
Kimberly (Winters) and Brandon Myers: of Manchester, July 29, a son.
Hope (Sevinsky) and Tom Somerville: of York, July 29, a daughter.
