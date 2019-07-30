LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lacey (Graham) and Philip Quinn: of Red Lion, July 20, twin sons.

Emily (Delp) and Adam Kohler: of Glen Rock, July 27, a daughter.

Brittnee Davenport and Matthew White: of Gettysburg, July 27, a daughter.

Sarah Allen and Michael Chester: of Windsor, July 28, a son.

Tashina Banks and Tykeem Montouth: of York, July 28, a son.

Kimberly (Winters) and Brandon Myers: of Manchester, July 29, a son.

Hope (Sevinsky) and Tom Somerville: of York, July 29, a daughter.

