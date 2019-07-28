Births for Monday, July 29
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Heather Law and Lawrence Totty III: of Hanover, July 16, a son.
Christine (Malkin) and Colt Musselman: of Fayetteville, July 17, a daughter.
Anya Williamson and Derrick Hughes: of York, July 17, a daughter.
Hanh (Thimy) and Quang Vu: of York, July 17, a daughter.
Kennedy Johnson and Nathan Kelso: of York, July 17, a son.
Michaela (McDonald) and Spencer Richard: of North Carolina, July 17, a son.
Dominique Donnelly and Tyrone Tucker, Jr.: of York, July 17, a daughter.
Angelica (Morales Santiago) and Jeffrey Mateo: of York, July 18, a daughter.
Jasmine Anderson and Anthony Hudson: of York, July 18, a daughter.
Heather and Shane Gosnell: of New Oxford, July 18, a son.
Rissa (Shearer) and David Knepp: of York, July 18, a son
Ashly (Almazan) and Cesar Hernandez: of Hanover, July 19, a daughter.
A'lesha Bowman and Mickhail Thames: of York, July 19, a son.
Megan Rogers and Dustin Reever: of Glen Rock, July 19, a son.
Kelly (Newswanger) and Paul Ferrara: of York, July 20, a son.
Malayshia Lawrence and Shakur Clemons As-siddiq: of York, July 20, a daughter.
Ashley (Houck) and Nick Roomsburg: of York, July 20, a daughter.
Lacey (Graham) and Philip Quinn: of Red Lion, July 20, a son.
Brie Simms: of Spring Grove, July 21, a son.
Cherise Odom: of York, July 21, a daughter.
Kathryn Stevens and Thomas Pyles: of Hanover, July 23, a son.
Desire Feliciano and John Perez: of York, July 24, a daughter.
Diana and Andrew Ackroyd: of York, July 24, a son.
Kelsey and Zach Proulx: of Dover, July 25, a daughter.
Rachel (Pugh) and James Bennett: of Stewartstown, July 26, a daughter.
Justus Franklin and Ashanti Rideout: of York, July 26, a son.
