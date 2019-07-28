Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Heather Law and Lawrence Totty III: of Hanover, July 16, a son.

Christine (Malkin) and Colt Musselman: of Fayetteville, July 17, a daughter.

Anya Williamson and Derrick Hughes: of York, July 17, a daughter.

Hanh (Thimy) and Quang Vu: of York, July 17, a daughter.

Kennedy Johnson and Nathan Kelso: of York, July 17, a son.

Michaela (McDonald) and Spencer Richard: of North Carolina, July 17, a son.

Dominique Donnelly and Tyrone Tucker, Jr.: of York, July 17, a daughter.

Angelica (Morales Santiago) and Jeffrey Mateo: of York, July 18, a daughter.

Jasmine Anderson and Anthony Hudson: of York, July 18, a daughter.

Heather and Shane Gosnell: of New Oxford, July 18, a son.

Rissa (Shearer) and David Knepp: of York, July 18, a son

Ashly (Almazan) and Cesar Hernandez: of Hanover, July 19, a daughter.

A'lesha Bowman and Mickhail Thames: of York, July 19, a son.

Megan Rogers and Dustin Reever: of Glen Rock, July 19, a son.

Kelly (Newswanger) and Paul Ferrara: of York, July 20, a son.

Malayshia Lawrence and Shakur Clemons As-siddiq: of York, July 20, a daughter.

Ashley (Houck) and Nick Roomsburg: of York, July 20, a daughter.

Lacey (Graham) and Philip Quinn: of Red Lion, July 20, a son.

Brie Simms: of Spring Grove, July 21, a son.

Cherise Odom: of York, July 21, a daughter.

Kathryn Stevens and Thomas Pyles: of Hanover, July 23, a son.

Desire Feliciano and John Perez: of York, July 24, a daughter.

Diana and Andrew Ackroyd: of York, July 24, a son.

Kelsey and Zach Proulx: of Dover, July 25, a daughter.

Rachel (Pugh) and James Bennett: of Stewartstown, July 26, a daughter.

Justus Franklin and Ashanti Rideout: of York, July 26, a son.

