The Southwestern Regional Police Board will meet again Wednesday night, its second meeting for July.

The department said the board will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the police station at 6115 Thoman Drive in Heidelberg Township.

It's the first meeting since North Codorus Township, the department's biggest financial contributor, voted to contract police service from Northern York County Regional Police starting in 2020.

Supervisors voted on the contract at the township's July 16 meeting.

Township supervisors, citing rising costs among other things, announced the departure from Southwestern in October. The township currently pays about $1 million a year for police service, or roughly half of the department's budget.

Southwestern Regional Police also serves Manheim Township, Heidelberg Township and Spring Grove.

The board typically meets the second Wednesday of every month.

