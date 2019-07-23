Local obituaries for Tuesday, July 23
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Boll, Dean
E
Eyler, Mary
Frye, Nancy
Harvey, Carol
Noel, Kerry
Roefaro, Henry
Shelley, Kenneth
Weber, Andrea
Whittles, Jean
Wolfe, Ruth
Workman, Linda
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/23/local-obituaries-tuesday-july-23/1762972001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.