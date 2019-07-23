Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The man found dead near Codorus Creek has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Auman.

Auman, of no recent address, was found near the creek by the Grantley Road bridge about 9 a.m. Monday, July 22.

The York County Coroner's office identified Auman in a news release Tuesday, July 22,

The release states Auman's death was possibly drug-related, and no foul play was suspected.

York City Police said drug paraphernalia was found near Auman.

An autopsy was conducted on Auman Tuesday and the results are pending.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/23/coroner-ids-man-found-dead-near-codorus-creek/1806178001/