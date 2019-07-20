Fully involved house fire in Conewago Township
Tankers gather water as emergency crews respond to a fully-involved house fire in Conewago Township Saturday, July 20. Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn
Crews responded to a fully involved house fire in Conewago Township Saturday morning, according to York County 911.
A 911 supervisor said emergency responders were dispatched at 10:24 a.m. Saturday, July 20 to the two-alarm fire in the 900 block of Green Springs Road in Conewago Township.
No injuries were reported, and there was no one in the home at the time, according to the supervisor.
Shrinestown Community Fire Co. is the station in charge at the scene.
