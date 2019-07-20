CLOSE

Tankers gather water as emergency crews respond to a fully-involved house fire in Conewago Township Saturday, July 20. Dawn J. Sagert, 717-505-5449/@DispatchDawn

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Crews responded to a fully involved house fire in Conewago Township Saturday morning, according to York County 911.

PHOTOS: Crews respond to fire on Green Springs Road in Strinestown, work...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Drinking water is secured to be carried down the lane to the scene of a working structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., as the heat index climbs in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Drinking water is secured to be carried down the lane to the scene of a working structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., as the heat index climbs in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tankers wait to supply water as multiple fire crews work the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Tankers wait to supply water as multiple fire crews work the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Officials try to stay cool as multiple fire crews work the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Officials try to stay cool as multiple fire crews work the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Multiple fire crews work near the scene of a structure fire reported at 960 Green Springs Rd., in Conewago Township, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    A 911 supervisor said emergency responders were dispatched at 10:24 a.m. Saturday, July 20 to the two-alarm fire in the 900 block of Green Springs Road in Conewago Township.

    No injuries were reported, and there was no one in the home at the time, according to the supervisor.

    Shrinestown Community Fire Co. is the station in charge at the scene.

    Check back for updates.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/20/fully-involved-house-fire-conewago-township/1785404001/