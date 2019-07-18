Local obituaries for Thursday, July 18
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Billet, Ray
Deal, Joan
DeGroft, Fannie
Dexheimer, Marjorie
Drawbaugh, Lee
Goldstein, Estelle
Griffith, Ernestine
Harman, Betty
Keiser, Betty
Sechrist, Lois
Sowers, Molly
Stough, Helen
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/18/local-obituaries-thursday-july-18/1760570001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.