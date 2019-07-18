Buy Photo Rock legend Alice Cooper opens the York Fair Grandstand stage, Friday, September 7, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

During the 2019 York Fair, patrons will notice a new name on the grandstand stage.

Bobcat of York in Spring Garden Township, an authorized dealer of Bobcat equipment and other heavy machinery, will be the grandstand's primary sponsor through 2022.

"We're mainly just trying to partner with local businesses," said Brianna Holmes, spokeswoman for the York Fair and York Expo Center.

Several years ago the grandstand bore the Toyota brand name, but it's been a while since the stage had a sponsor with naming rights, she said.

Artists performing at the York Fair in 2019 include country music stars Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert and Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band, as well as metal bands Tesla, Jackyl and KIX, young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and contemporary Christian music group Bethel Worship.

The Bobcat of York sponsorship agreement includes a financial contribution from the heavy equipment company, as well as rental equipment such as forklifts to be used on site throughout the year, Holmes said.

The 2019 York Fair will run from Friday, Sept. 6, to Sunday, Sept. 15. For more information visit yorkfair.org or call 717-848-2596.

More: York Fair will move to summer in 2020

More: Country music star Brad Paisley joins York Fair's 2019 grandstand concert lineup

More: Young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer to headline York Fair in 2019

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/18/local-company-sponsors-york-fair-grandstand-through-2022/1748877001/