Local company sponsors York Fair grandstand through 2022
During the 2019 York Fair, patrons will notice a new name on the grandstand stage.
Bobcat of York in Spring Garden Township, an authorized dealer of Bobcat equipment and other heavy machinery, will be the grandstand's primary sponsor through 2022.
"We're mainly just trying to partner with local businesses," said Brianna Holmes, spokeswoman for the York Fair and York Expo Center.
Several years ago the grandstand bore the Toyota brand name, but it's been a while since the stage had a sponsor with naming rights, she said.
Artists performing at the York Fair in 2019 include country music stars Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert and Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band, as well as metal bands Tesla, Jackyl and KIX, young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and contemporary Christian music group Bethel Worship.
The Bobcat of York sponsorship agreement includes a financial contribution from the heavy equipment company, as well as rental equipment such as forklifts to be used on site throughout the year, Holmes said.
The 2019 York Fair will run from Friday, Sept. 6, to Sunday, Sept. 15. For more information visit yorkfair.org or call 717-848-2596.
