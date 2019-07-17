Khalic Cross (Photo: Submitted)

Several people connected to man wanted by police for nearly eight months were arrested Wednesday after he opened fire at a block party on Kurtz Avenue, according to York City Police.

On Sunday, Khalic Cross, 24, 300 block of Kurtz Ave., argued with some of the roughly 200 people at the party before pulling out a handgun and firing it, striking a woman, houses and vehicles, police said.

Following an investigation, on Wednesday, July 17, several local, state and federal agencies recovered evidence including two handguns — one of which was stolen — crack cocaine and marijuana from Khalic's associates, police said.

According to York City Police, two adults and one juvenile have charges pending for firearm related offenses, and one was charged for obstruction of justice.

Police have been searching for Cross since December. On Dec. 22, Cross allegedly choked his girlfriend and struck her in the head with a handgun.

He was charged with strangulation, a felony, simple assault and harassment following the incident in December.

Anyone with information is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Those with information can also send a text to “York tips” at 847-411 (TIP-411) by starting the message with "yorktips" followed by the tip.

