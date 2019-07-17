Buy Photo Integra in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Integra announced to employees July 11 that its production facility in Springettsbury Township will close by March.

About 115 people are currently working at the facility, said Laurene Isip, a spokeswoman for the biomedical device manufacturer.

According to the email sent to employees, Integra is exiting the endodontics and hand instruments business, as "the competitiveness in these specific product lines has grown significantly."

"We regret the impact on our colleagues who have produced outstanding quality products and delivered services for millions of customers and patients worldwide," a letter to employees reads. "However, in achieving the goal of these actions, we will improve our competitiveness in the market."

In the coming months, production of these instruments and tools will wind down, according to a letter from Integra.

In addition to the York facility, two sites in Zapopan and Guzman, Mexico will be closing by January.

Isip said outplacement services will be provided to employees.

"We are providing transition services for our employees," Isip said. "We certainly encourage other employees to apply for jobs within the company."

