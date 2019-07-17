Births for Thursday, July 18
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Brystol Whittemore and Tommy Long: of York, July 14, a daughter.
Stephanie and Corbin Rinehart: of York, July 15, a son.
Jackie (Stump) Rummel and Robert Craley: of York, July 15, a daughter.
Abbey (Warner) and Colt Rauhauser: of York, July 15, a son.
Jessie (Krouse) and Robert Doyle: of York, July 15, a son.
Jesse (Essick) Fox and Ivan Walker: of York, July 15, a daughter.
Cassie (Turek) and Dereck Goodling: of Dover, July 15, a son.
Alecia (Miller) and Jefferson Odom: of Hanover, July 16, a son.
Victoria Kelly and Jordan White: of York, July 16, a daughter.
Danielle and Brandyn Fry: of Windsor, July 16, a daughter.
