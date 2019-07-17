LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brystol Whittemore and Tommy Long: of York, July 14, a daughter.

Stephanie and Corbin Rinehart: of York, July 15, a son.

Jackie (Stump) Rummel and Robert Craley: of York, July 15, a daughter.

Abbey (Warner) and Colt Rauhauser: of York, July 15, a son.

Jessie (Krouse) and Robert Doyle: of York, July 15, a son.

Jesse (Essick) Fox and Ivan Walker: of York, July 15, a daughter.

Cassie (Turek) and Dereck Goodling: of Dover, July 15, a son.

Alecia (Miller) and Jefferson Odom: of Hanover, July 16, a son.

Victoria Kelly and Jordan White: of York, July 16, a daughter.

Danielle and Brandyn Fry: of Windsor, July 16, a daughter.

