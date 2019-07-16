Hake's Auctions sets world record for Star Wars toy
An action figure of Star Wars' most infamous bounty hunter just broke a new auction world record.
A rocket-firing Boba Fett prototype sold for $112,926 on July 11 at Hake's Auctions in York, setting a new world auction record.
"For an action figure to hit the six-figure mark is a big deal and shows the strength of the market," said Hake's Auctions President Alex Winter.
The Boba Fett action figure was originally intended to be part of a toy line for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
After first being displayed at the 1979 toy fair in New York City, it never went into mass production as it was deemed a possible safety hazard to children, according to a press release.
The winning auction price for the Boba Fett prototype broke the previous world record for a Star Wars toy — which was also sold by Hake's — for $86,000.
Winter said Hake's Auctions originally estimated the Boba Fett action figure to sell between $75,000 and $100,000.
"We were happy with the result," he said. "I won't say we were surprised."
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.