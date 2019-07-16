The current bidding price for the Boba Fett prototype action figure is at $59,895, as of June 25. (Photo: Submitted Photo: Hake's Auctions)

An action figure of Star Wars' most infamous bounty hunter just broke a new auction world record.

A rocket-firing Boba Fett prototype sold for $112,926 on July 11 at Hake's Auctions in York, setting a new world auction record.

"For an action figure to hit the six-figure mark is a big deal and shows the strength of the market," said Hake's Auctions President Alex Winter.

The Boba Fett action figure was originally intended to be part of a toy line for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

After first being displayed at the 1979 toy fair in New York City, it never went into mass production as it was deemed a possible safety hazard to children, according to a press release.

The winning auction price for the Boba Fett prototype broke the previous world record for a Star Wars toy — which was also sold by Hake's — for $86,000.

Winter said Hake's Auctions originally estimated the Boba Fett action figure to sell between $75,000 and $100,000.

"We were happy with the result," he said. "I won't say we were surprised."

