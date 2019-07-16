An Austin-Healey 3000 is displayed Sunday, July 14, at the sixth annual Ayden's Cars for Kids event. (Photo: Tina Locurto)

More than $13,000 was raised at a car show Sunday, June 14, to benefit a 4-year-old girl who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

The show, Ayden's Cars for Kids, was started by Hanover-area woman Mariah Jemison, who selected Allyson Musser, of Mount Gretna, Lebanon County, as this year's donor recipient.

"My mind is still blown," said Allyson's mother, Glenda. "We don't even know these people and they choose to give up their Sunday for a great cause."

More than 500 cars and motorcycles of different makes and models showed up to be part of the show. In addition, a corn-hole tournament also entertained attendees.

Over $13,000 was raised at Ayden's Cars for Kids on Sunday, July 14. (Photo: Tina Locurto)

Though Allyson could not attend the car show due to being at the Hershey Children's Hospital, her mother Glenda was there.

Musser said her goal for next year's car show is to find another family who will benefit.

"I just feel like we need to give back," Musser said.

Ayden's Cars for Kids was started by Jemison six years ago for a local boy, Ayden Murray, who was also diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Jemison, who has experienced cancer in her own family, knew she wanted to get involved with a cause that was important and personal to her.

"My favorite part would have to be meeting the kids and building that relationship with them," Jemison said. "They motivate me so much, it pushes me even more."

Darwin Ippolito (left) and Jessenyiah Lizardo (right) pose in a miniature car at the York Expo Center, on Sunday, June 14. (Photo: Tina Locurto)

