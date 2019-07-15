Buy Photo Andrea Ricci, of York, pushes two of her four daughters, Valentina, 5, left, and Alaanna, 2, as they swing in the playground at Cousler Park in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two existing playgrounds in Spring Garden Township will soon get makeovers.

Grantley Park, located at 1759 Third Ave., and Elmwood Park & Field, at 855 Grantley Road, will be renovated, with new playground equipment installed and both sites becoming ADA accessible.

The township accepted the Matthew's Construction bid of $277,949 to work on the project at a board of commissioners meeting July 10.

Marcy Krum-Tinsley, township manager, said work on the playgrounds will not begin until after August because parks programs are happening at the playgrounds.

