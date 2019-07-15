LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Two existing playgrounds in Spring Garden Township will soon get makeovers.

Grantley Park, located at 1759 Third Ave., and Elmwood Park & Field, at 855 Grantley Road, will be renovated, with new playground equipment installed and both sites becoming ADA accessible.

The township accepted the Matthew's Construction bid of $277,949 to work on the project at a board of commissioners meeting July 10.

Marcy Krum-Tinsley, township manager, said work on the playgrounds will not begin until after August because parks programs are happening at the playgrounds.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/15/spring-garden-township-renovate-two-playgrounds/1733426001/