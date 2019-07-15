. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 28 through July 1:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Wendy’s, Shrewsbury - Inspected June 28, 2019

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed sandwich maker refrigerator/Bain Marie unit displaying temperatures between 51-60 degrees F at the time of inspection. Unit needs to be repaired or replaced at this time.

o Observed food being held between 51-60 °F, in the rear sandwich station (refrigerator/Bain Marie) area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Thermometer for ensuring proper food temperatures on/within sandwich maker unit is not functioning properly at this time.

o Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the front counter/serving area.

o Food employees observed on cooks line area, not wearing proper hair restraints beard covers at the time of inspection.

o Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the sandwich maker Bain Marie/refrigerator unit.

o Observed numerous(10+) plastic utensils and lids used for cooking are deformed, cracked and chipped and are not durable under normal use in the food facility.

o Observed bottom inside cabinets of potato and chicken fryers with an large accumulation of old encrusted, liquid and solidified grease and old food residue at the time of inspection. Units need immediate attention at this time.

o Observed old dirty murky water resting inside of mop bucket at the time of inspection.

o Observed flooring inside of walk-in freezer and refrigerator units are extremely dirt with old food, trash and liquid debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed the entire dining room flooring area of the food facility is extremely dirty and sticky and in need of cleaning

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected June 28, 2019

o Tuckey’s, Springettsbury Township

o Subway, Shrewsbury Township

o The Pretzel Twist, Springettsbury Township

o Pleasant Valley Golf Club, East Hopewell Township

o Olive Garden, Penn Township

o Mamma D’s, Springettsbury Township

o Harner’s Bakery, Springettsbury Township

o Gun Powder Falls, Shrewsbury Township

o Godfrey Bros., Springettsbury Township

o Fitzkee’s Candy, Springettsbury Township

Inspected July 1, 2019

o Shank’s Mare, Lower Windsor Township

o Hissho Sushi @ Giant, East Manchester Township

o Allegro Vineyards, Chanceford Township

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/15/latest-york-county-food-inspections-one-out-compliance/1733919001/