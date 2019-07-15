Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Mary Beth (Thompson) and Brad Sizemore: of Mount Wolf, July 13, a daughter.

Amy (Flores) and Edward Alejo: of New Oxford, July 14, a son.

Elizabeth Kuhn and Brent Petrick: of Hanover, July 14, a daughter.

