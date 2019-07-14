CLOSE Woods Wander Program at Rocky Ridge Park in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. York Dispatch

For families looking to spend time outdoors and maybe see a few animals, York County Parks will host these events to get up close and personal with nature.

Stream Study: For those who want to jump right in, there will be a hands-on stream study from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Richard M. Nixon County Park.

Park naturalist Kelsey Frey will lead the study looking for some of the creatures who live in the stream and are rarely seen by park visitors.

Participants will be wading in the stream, so they should wear suitable footwear such as old sneakers, water shoes or rain boots. Bare feet and open-toed shoes are not allowed, and all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The stream study is suitable for ages 7 and older.

There's no fee, but space is limited and registration is recommended. To register, call 717-428-1961.

Buy Photo Jeri Jones from York County Parks leads a stream study at Richard M. Nixon County Park, Sunday, July 30, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Wading Birds: For bird watchers who would rather not be on the water, there will be an informal drop-in program at William H. Kain County Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, to look for wading birds such as herons, egrets, ducks and kingfishers.

Park naturalist Andrew Wolfgang will guide the event, which is suitable for ages 8 and older. There's no fee and no registration required.

Attendees should meet in the Iron Stone Hill parking lot. Arrive any time and stay for as little or as long as you want.

For more information about these events, visit yorkcountyparks.org.

