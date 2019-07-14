LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A shooting during an annual neighborhood cookout in York City sent one woman to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to York City Police. 

An annual cookout on Saturday, July 13, drew a large crowd of about 200 people to the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., an argument began and an unidentified man fired numerous shots, according to the police report.

Nena Gilbert, 47, was shot in the right leg and was transported to York Hospital for her injuries. Gilbert was in stable condition Sunday, police said. 

A house and a vehicle were also struck by bullets. 

Police are still on the lookout for the individual who fired shots at the event. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204 or texting  information to York tips at 847411 (TIP411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

