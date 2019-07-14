Crews at scene of two-alarm fire in Red Lion
First responders are at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in Red Lion Sunday afternoon.
Several fire companies were dispatched just before 5 p.m. on July 14 to a reported residential structure fire.
The fire occurred at the cross streets of James Lane and Charles Street in Red Lion on Boundary Avenue.
Check back later for more information.
