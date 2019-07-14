Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire on Boundary Avenue in Red Lion on Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Wendy Hersey)

First responders are at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in Red Lion Sunday afternoon.

Several fire companies were dispatched just before 5 p.m. on July 14 to a reported residential structure fire.

The fire occurred at the cross streets of James Lane and Charles Street in Red Lion on Boundary Avenue.

