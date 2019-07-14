LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Megan (Anthony) and James Heberling: of York, July 9, a son.

Jennifer Tobias and Juan Giboyeaux: of York, July 9, a daughter.

Danielle Sledge and Christopher Doolittle: of Delta, July 10, a son.

Danielle and Brent Smith: of York, July 11, a son.

Ana Gutierrez and Franklin Escano: of York, July 11, a daughter.

Lynsey (Wolpert) Sean McElhaney: of York, July 11, a daughter.

Valerie Stephens and Corey Chmelewski: of Stewartstown, July 12, a son.

Brianna and D'Eric Greiman: of Dallastown, July 12, a son.

Tara (Harris) and Adam Sholtis: of Dallastown, July 12, a son.

Danielle and Justin Peck: of York, July 12, a daughter.

