York City Police are searching for a woman who they say stabbed her boyfriend.

About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Le’Voyzanae Graham, 19, of York, grabbed a knife during an argument with her boyfriend and stabbed him in the arm, hand and leg, police said. She then fled in a maroon car.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of West Market Street.

The boyfriend was transported to York Hospital and treated for stab wounds and bite marks. He was in stable condition, police said.

Graham is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information about Graham's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-849-2204.

