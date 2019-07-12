Buy Photo A military aircraft flies near the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station viewed from the borough of Royalton, Dauphin County, Friday, March 15, 2019. The plant's Unit 2 reactors have been shut down since the March 28,1979, partial meltdown. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Three Mile Island's Unit 1 nuclear power reactor will cease operations permanently by the end of September, and the public has the opportunity to weigh in on its decommissioning process.

A webinar will be hosted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, explaining the process and how it's regulated, with an opportunity for questions to be asked in writing via a web page. Online registration is required here.

Exelon submitted its Post-Shutdown Decommissioning Activities Report, which can be found on the NRC website, for the unit in April.

The report includes a description of the planned decommissioning activities, a proposed schedule, projected costs and environmental impact. The NRC is requesting comment on the report at a public meeting.

More: Exelon spent millions in lobbying after announcing TMI closure

More: After 40 years, Three Mile Island meltdown looms large

More: Exelon: Three Mile Island to close in September

More: TMI closure was 'inevitable,' lawmakers say

It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, 4650 Lindie Road, in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Any comments not given in person can be mailed with "Docket ID NRC-2019-0142" to the following address:

Office of Administration, Mail Stop: 1WFN-7-A60M, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Washington, DC 20555-0001, ATIN: Program Management, Announcements and Editing Staff.

The NRC asks that members of the public not include identifying or contact information they do not want that information publicly disclosed. All submissions will be posted at regulations.gov and entered into the NRC's Agencywide Documents Access and Management System.

Copies of public documents may be examined or purchased at the NRC's PDR, Room 01-F21, One White Flint North, 11555 Rockville Pike, in Montgomery County, Maryland. Online public documents will be in the ADAMS Public Documents collection at nrc.gov/reading-rm/adams.html.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/12/nrc-hold-public-sessions-tmi-nuclear-plant-decommissioning/1696333001/