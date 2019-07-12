WASHINGTON – Trump says Labor Secretary Acosta stepping down; move comes after criticism of his handling of Jeffrey Epstein case.

— This story is developing. Check back for more.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/12/acosta-stepping-move-comes-criticism-handling-epstein-case/39680193/