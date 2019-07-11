Buy Photo Housing logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The number of homes sold in York County this June compared to the same month last year dropped slightly, but overall they contributed to an upward trend since January.

“Homes have been continuing to sell at a very fast pace in both York and Adams Counties through the month of June," said Heather Kreiger, president of the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties, in a monthly report.

The median number of days houses stay on the market dropped to 16, she said, and inventory remains low as median sale prices rise.

The 593 homes sold in York County this June is a 1% decrease from 2018, and the median sale price also fell 1% to $184,900.

York County's biggest fall in home sales was 41% each from Hanover and Northern York County school districts, but the biggest change came as a 71% increase in sales in Spring Grove Area, followed by a 46% increase in Southern York County.

Though decreases outweighed increases, just eight fewer homes were sold in June compared to the same month last year.

The biggest district median price increases were Red Lion Area, up 16% to $212,400, and Northern York, up 15% to $259,500.

Cumulatively, 2,990 homes were sold since January — a 3% increase from 2018 — and the median sale price of $179,900 is a 4% increase from last year.

