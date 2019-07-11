In the United States, roughly 70 people die from lightning strikes each year. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA)

A flash flood watch was issued Thursday afternoon for York County.

The watch will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Torrential downpours and thunderstorms are expected to push across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Many central Pennsylvania counties are also under the flood watch, including Lancaster and Adams.

