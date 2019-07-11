Flash flood watch issued for York County
A flash flood watch was issued Thursday afternoon for York County.
The watch will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
Torrential downpours and thunderstorms are expected to push across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Many central Pennsylvania counties are also under the flood watch, including Lancaster and Adams.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/11/flash-flood-watch-issued-york-county/1707808001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.