Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Samantha and Kenneth Ohliger, Jr.: of York, July 7, a son.

Dena Ortiz and Juan Villa: of Dallastown July 8, a daughter.

Laura (Kaminski) and Kristopher Aldinger: of Lewisberry, July 8, a son.

A'Shanta Banks and Alexander Cruz: of York, July 8, a son.

Mystery Seyerlein and Brogan Hoover: of York, July 9, a son.

Samantha (Kern) and William Sabold, Jr.: of York, July 9, a son.

Tara (Hedrick) and John Wetzel: of York, July 9, a son..

Lauren (Foster) and Justin McCullough: of Freeland, July 10, a son.

Caitlin (Leiphart) and Tyler Good: of York, July 10, a daughter.

Alexis (Kline) and Codie Kohler: of Windsor, July 10, a daughter.

