Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Samantha and Kenneth Ohliger, Jr.: of York, July 7, a son.
Dena Ortiz and Juan Villa: of Dallastown July 8, a daughter.
Laura (Kaminski) and Kristopher Aldinger: of Lewisberry, July 8, a son.
A'Shanta Banks and Alexander Cruz: of York, July 8, a son.
Mystery Seyerlein and Brogan Hoover: of York, July 9, a son.
Samantha (Kern) and William Sabold, Jr.: of York, July 9, a son.
Tara (Hedrick) and John Wetzel: of York, July 9, a son..
Lauren (Foster) and Justin McCullough: of Freeland, July 10, a son.
Caitlin (Leiphart) and Tyler Good: of York, July 10, a daughter.
Alexis (Kline) and Codie Kohler: of Windsor, July 10, a daughter.
