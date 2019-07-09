Share This Story!
Births for Wednesday, July 10
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ashley (Eckman) and Richard Diehl: of Mount Wolf, July 7, a daughter.
Megan (Anderson) and Matthew Natale: of York, July 8, a daughter.
Stephanie Hildebrand and Edgar Perez: of Wrightsville, July 9, a daughter.
