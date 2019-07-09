Allyson Musser was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in March 2018. (Photo: Submitted Photo by Mariah Jemison)

Mariah Jemison's grandfather died of pancreatic cancer when she was 17 years old. Since then, she knew she wanted to be involved in the fight against cancer.

"I wanted to help someone who's going through the same situation we were going through," Jemison, of Hanover, said.

What started as just a conversation between Jemison and her mother grew into Ayden's Cars For Kids, an annual car show that benefits a child with cancer.

This year's show is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at the York Expo Center. Registration for cars will be $20 on the day of the event.

Spectator admission is free.

The proceeds made from Ayden's Cars For Kids this year will go to help 4-year-old Allyson Musser, of Mount Gretna, who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in March 2018.

Each year, Jemison chooses a new family to support with her car show.

When Jemison called Alysson's mother, Glenda, to ask if they would like to be this year's sponsored family, she was speechless.

"You could just hear it in Allyson's mom's voice how grateful they are," Jemison said.

Jemison started the car show six years ago, first benefiting Ayden Murray, who was also diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Upon meeting, Jemison said Ayden was very shy, but after a bit of time Ayden warmed up to her.

At last year's show, more than 400 cars showed up to register with the event. This year, Jemison said she hopes for a larger number.

Attendees can expect to view a variety of both cars and bikes on display, as well as partake in a cornhole tournament.

Awards will be given out to cars registered for several different categories.

"My favorite part would have to be meeting the kids and building that relationship with them," Jemison said. "They motivate me so much, it pushes me even more."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

