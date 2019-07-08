Nick Aldinger, an EMT and volunteer firefighter for Eagle Fire Co. in Mount Wolf, died Friday July 5, 2019, after battling serious medical issues in the hospital. He was 36. (Photo: Submitted)

Eagle Fire Co. in Mount Wolf lost one of its first responders Friday, July 5, with the death of volunteer firefighter and EMT Nick Aldinger.

Aldinger, 36, had been in the intensive care unit at York Hospital for about two weeks dealing with complications from existing medical issues.

"He was definitely one of a kind, and that man had a heart of gold," said Chief Jake Bush of Eagle Fire Co. "He never had any enemies. He loved everybody."

Bush met Aldinger about 10 years ago when Aldinger joined the fire police in Mount Wolf.

But Aldinger's public service began with the fire police in Manchester with Union Fire Co. when he was 16 years old, according to his obituary.

Aldinger graduated from Northeastern High School in 2001 and Yorktowne Business Institute in 2003 with a degree in culinary arts.

After culinary school, he worked as a chef for several years before he received his emergency medical technician certification and joined the fire company.

Chuck Yingling, a former colleague at Eagle Fire Co., said he got to know Aldinger when they were both studying to become EMTs.

Yingling said Aldinger was the unofficial company chef for the fire house and that one of his best dishes was a seafood lasagna.

Aldinger was the "wheel man" in the company, driving the tanker truck when they went out for a call.

He brought an uplifting, happy energy to the fire company, and he was always full of laughter and ready with a joke, Bush said.

The company held a benefit dinner last week to raise money for medical bills and rally support for Aldinger while he was in the hospital.

"I’m going to miss knowing that he can be around to talk to, knowing he can be there to go grab a beer with, driving the fire trucks, everything," Bush said.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Diehl Funeral Home, 87 S. Main St. in Mount Wolf. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

For those wishing to pay tribute to Aldinger's memory, the family has requested donations be made either to Eagle Fire Co., 54 Center St. in Mount Wolf, or Junior First Responder Camp at Harrisburg Area Community College, 1 HACC Drive in Harrisburg.

