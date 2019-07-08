Local obituaries for Monday, July 8
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Aldinger, Nicholas
Flynn, Robert
Gould, Frank
Green, Thomas
Hake, Ernest
Hathaway, E.
Hengst, Jacey
Hopkins, Jack
Liebgott, Larry
Mayo, Theresa
Miller, Andrew
Monroe, Mark
Nagorny, Grace
Nicklow, Donald
Poux, MaryBeth
Smith, Laura
Thoman, Audrey
Youst, Joseph
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/08/local-obituaries-monday-july-8/1669250001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.