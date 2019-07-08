. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 25 through June 28:

No businesses were out of compliance.

In compliance:

Inspected June 25, 2019

o I-RON-IC, York City

Inspected June 27, 2019

o Sarah’s Snack, York City

o Pop’s Amish Donuts, West Manchester Township

o Memory Lane Sweets, York City

Inspected June 28, 2019

o Nadia Corp., York City

o Dollar Tree, York City

o Bair’s Fried Chicken, York City

