Births for Tuesday, July 9
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Samantha (Kline) and Perry Witman, Jr.: of Spry, July 5, a daughter.
Kimberly Franceschi and Isaias Colon: of York, July 6, a son.
Kathryn (Yeckley) and Noel Kikola: of Camp Hill, July 6, a son.
Lydia and Michael Klunk: of York Springs, July 7, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/08/births-tuesday-july-9/1676924001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.