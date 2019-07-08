LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Samantha (Kline) and Perry Witman, Jr.: of Spry, July 5, a daughter.

Kimberly Franceschi and Isaias Colon: of York, July 6, a son.

Kathryn (Yeckley) and Noel Kikola: of Camp Hill, July 6, a son.

Lydia and Michael Klunk: of York Springs, July 7, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/08/births-tuesday-july-9/1676924001/