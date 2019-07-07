Buy Photo Trinity Road near the West Manchester and North Codorus Township border was closed as the South Branch of the Codorus Creek began rising over the roadway Friday, March 22, 2019. Several roads in York County were closed due to flooding Friday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A flash flood watch has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, including York.

The flood watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Slow-moving thunderstorms could bring heavy rain falling at the rate of two inches per hour, the service said.

The rain could affect low lying areas and streams, the service said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/07/flash-flood-watch-issued-york-county/1668646001/