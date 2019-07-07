LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A flash flood watch has been issued for several central Pennsylvania counties, including York.

The flood watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Slow-moving thunderstorms could bring heavy rain falling at the rate of two inches per hour, the service said.

The rain could affect low lying areas and streams, the service said.

