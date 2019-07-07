Births for Monday, July 8
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Sara (Cieslewicz) and Stephen Mooney: of York, July 3, a son.
Krysten (Landis) and Philip Becker: of Hanover, July 3, a son.
Sara (Hittel) and Christopher Young: of York, July 3, a son.
Angela All and Timothy Goelz: of Hanover, July 4, a son.
Margaret (O'Tanger) and James Onstead: of York, July 4, a son.
Rachel (McGreal) and Michael Sosnak: of Red Lion, July 4, a daughter.
Rebecca Grosso and Keith Diffenerfer: of York, July 5, a daughter.
Dannielle (Ertz) and Brett Altland: of York, July 5, a daughter.
Kirsten (Klinedinst) and Austin Gracey: of Dover, July 6, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/07/births-monday-july-8/1669224001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.