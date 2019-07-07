Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Sara (Cieslewicz) and Stephen Mooney: of York, July 3, a son.

Krysten (Landis) and Philip Becker: of Hanover, July 3, a son.

Sara (Hittel) and Christopher Young: of York, July 3, a son.

Angela All and Timothy Goelz: of Hanover, July 4, a son.

Margaret (O'Tanger) and James Onstead: of York, July 4, a son.

Rachel (McGreal) and Michael Sosnak: of Red Lion, July 4, a daughter.

Rebecca Grosso and Keith Diffenerfer: of York, July 5, a daughter.

Dannielle (Ertz) and Brett Altland: of York, July 5, a daughter.

Kirsten (Klinedinst) and Austin Gracey: of Dover, July 6, a daughter.

