A man was injured in York City Friday after a shooting on Thomas Street, according to police.

Police say the 20-year-old man was dropped off at York Hospital about 7:30 p.m. with a gun shot wound. About the same time, York police responded to reports of gun shots in the 500 block of Thomas Street, says a York Police Department release.

There, officers found spent casings.

The man was undergoing treatment at York Hospital as of late Friday.

No other information was immediately available.

