A lightning strike at the Red Lion Water Treatment plant Friday night caused a power outage that could affect area water supplies, said plant supervisor Brad Sprenkle.

The York County Office of Emergency Management cautioned residents in several municipalities in a tweet shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday to conserve water.

"Residents in Red Lion, Yoe, Dallastown, and parts of Windsor Borough are being asked to conserve water after a lightning strike at the filter plant," the tweet read.

At about 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 5, lightning struck the plant and shocked the electronics, Sprenkle said, so "the plant itself has a lot of electronic damage."

Though power has been restored and water is being pumped out into the distribution system, it's "not up to our full kilt yet," he said.

About noon Saturday, Sprenkle estimated it would be about two hours until the plant is back to its regular operations, but he urged residents of Windsor, Red Lion, Dallastown, Yoe and parts of York Township to conserve water for about 24 hours.

It would help with getting water levels in the tanks up to where they should be, he said. Right now, the Dallastown system, for example, is about 70% full, but since it's a gravity-fed system, when tanks are low, residents can lose water pressure.

Sprenkle said he's gotten some calls of low water pressure from residents, and no reports of total water loss, but that could be an issue at high elevations.

"People have a tendency to go a little crazy because it is a little hot," in using extra water, he said, but it would help in restoring operations for the public to cut back on usage.

Sprenkle said a notification will be put out when operations are restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

