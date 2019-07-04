Buy Photo Flood waters from the south branch of the Codorus Creek ripped the blacktop surface from Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Neighbors say the water lifted the road into the air around 7 a.m. and then broke it into chunks. John A. Pavoncello (Photo: The York Dispatch)

4:40 p.m. update: I-83 has been cleared, according to 511PA.

2:20 p.m. update: A downed tree is blocking one lane of southbound Interstate 83.

The tree is at mile marker 17, between the Mount Rose Avenue and Queen Street exits, according to 511PA.

There have also been reports of flooding on I-83 between Leaders Heights and Loganville, in the area of Lake Redman, according to the Southern PA Incident Network.

Previous: Some of York County is under a flood advisory Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in south central York County will poor drainage might see flooding as thunderstorms move through the area, the NWS said.

By 1:30 p.m., some areas had received up to 2 inches of rain on Thursday, July 4, the service said.

Drivers are reminded not to drive on flooded roads, which could include low water crossings and dips between hills. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the NWS said.

The flood advisory lasts until 3:30 p.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/04/flood-advisory-issued-york-county/1650504001/