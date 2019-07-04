Births for Friday, July 5
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Janae Murray: of Dillsburg, June 28, a daughter.
Megan and Steve Yingst: of Red Lion, June 29, a daughter.
Aglaia and Athanasios Margetas: of York, July 1, a son.
Tiffany (Toporek) and Jacob Marlet Myers, Sr.: of Thomasville, July 1, a son.
Alyson (Keener) and Matthew Kessler: of York, July 2, a daughter.
Amanda (Hursh) and Jacob Shuey: of York, July 2, a son.
Kerri (Conley) and Angel Gonzales: of York, July 2, a daughter.
