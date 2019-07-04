LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Janae Murray: of Dillsburg, June 28, a daughter.

Megan and Steve Yingst: of Red Lion, June 29, a daughter.

Aglaia and Athanasios Margetas: of York, July 1, a son.

Tiffany (Toporek) and Jacob Marlet Myers, Sr.: of Thomasville, July 1, a son.

Alyson (Keener) and Matthew Kessler: of York, July 2, a daughter.

Amanda (Hursh) and Jacob Shuey: of York, July 2, a son.

Kerri (Conley) and Angel Gonzales: of York, July 2, a daughter.

