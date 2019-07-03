Buy Photo Governor Tom Wolf voted at Eagle Fire Company No. 1 in Mount Wolf, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be the site for the first manufacturing operation for building materials retailer, Carter Lumber, in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The state will support the facility in Penn Township with more than $150,000 in grants and tax credits, including $70,000 from the Pennsylvania First grant, $15,750 workforce development grant, and $70,000 in job creation tax credits, Wolf said in a release.

In order to meet growing market demands, Carter Lumber purchased and renovated a 64,300 square-foot warehouse located in Penn Township Industrial Park.

The company is investing $6 million into the project and expects to create 35 new, full-time jobs at the facility and retain 177 existing jobs across the commonwealth over the next three years.

"As a former business owner in York County’s hardwoods industry, I know Carter Lumber will be right at home in this area and Pennsylvania," Wolf said in the release.

