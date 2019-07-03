FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, along the National Mall in Washington, during the Fourth of July celebration. Independence Day is just over three weeks away, and nobody in Washington seems to know exactly what the July 4 celebrations in the nationâs capital will look like. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to reshape the annual event into a âSalute to Americaâ that would feature Trump himself speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana / The Associated Press)

Welcome to Wednesday!

Today, the temperature will stay in the 80s, but there's around 70 percent humidity and a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms. After nightfall, the humidity and the chance of thunderstorms will drop and settle.

Some stories:

Find out where to see fireworks this week!

And if you're going to use them on your own, here's some tips and tricks on how to use them safely.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 83 have reopened after a crash this morning.

Penn State just landed two more football recruits.

Republicans in Pennsylvania's Senate released a two-page letter on Tuesday threatening to "reassign" Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

An update on the food inspections in York County - check it out.

Take a look at some pictures from Tuesday's baseball game - Stoverstown vs. Glen Rock.

The government hasn't said how many children have been separated at the border, but here's what we do know.

The York Fair brings back harness racing on Tuesday.

The rules of who can carry firearms in Pennsylvania schools were clarified after Gov. Wolf on Tuesday signed legislation.

In NASCAR, Christopher Bell won at the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek on.

The York City mayor is holding a town hall with the Economic and Community Development Department - find out why.

Some parked cars in Spring Grove were broken into on Sunday. Police are asking for your help finding the thief.

Here's a list of 13 movies you should watch for the 4th of July.

Other stories:

Do you know York College has 278 athletes on the Capital Athletic Conference All-Academic List?

A 59-year-old Lancaster County resident died on Sunday - 15 days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Central York School District's board members decided to use reserve funds to decrease taxes.

Gardeners picked fruits and vegetables grown for food pantries by the York County Penn State Master Gardener's program on Monday.

A 45-year-old York City man was sentenced on Monday to at least 4.5 years in prison for attempting to rob a bank.

In golf, Jun Lee won his first York County Junior Golf Association game on Monday.

A fire in York City on Monday uplifted six people from their homes costing $115,000 in damages.

A 21-year-old York City man was charged on Monday with shooting a man in the eye.

The number of hours truck drivers can be on the road without a break may change.

Penn State v.s. Michigan football games have always been exhilarating and intense, but this year's game marks the most expensive ticket ever sold at Beaver Stadium.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/03/need-know-wednesdays-news-wrap/1637803001/