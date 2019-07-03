Local obituaries for Wednesday, July 3
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Brickner, Grace
LOCAL SPOTLIGHT
E
Ellis, Clarence
Grove, Jerry
Hoover, Stephen
Jacobs, Albert
Kenney, Donald
Savage, Zack
Schriver, Anna
Shoff, Brian
Snyder, Jared
Trantham, Barbara
Weiss, Selena
Winters, Carl
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/07/03/local-obituaries-wednesday-july-3/1635790001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.